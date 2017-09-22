SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Geological Survey, University of Utah Seismograph Stations and Utah Division of Emergency Management has published a new map that shows earthquakes within and surrounding Utah from 1850 to 2016 and faults considered to be sources of large earthquakes.

According to a statement from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the faults shown on the 44-by-62-inch map are considered geologically active, have been sources of large earthquakes (magnitude 6.5 and greater) during the Quaternary Period (past 2.6 million years), and are the most likely sources of large earthquakes in the future.

Most of the small to moderate-size earthquakes on the map are “background” earthquakes not readily associated with known faults and too small to have triggered surface faulting (under magnitude 6.5).

Printed copies of the map are available for $15 online at mapstore.utah.gov or at the Utah Department of Natural Resources Map & Bookstore, located on the first floor of the Department of Natural Resources building on the corner of North Temple and Redwood. The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The map is available as a PDF download at ugspub.nr.utah.gov/publications/maps/m-277.pdf and can be printed on a wide-format printer.