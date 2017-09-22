CEDAR BREAKS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Officials are asking the public to help collect native seeds, and transplant native plants and grasses to rehabilitate trails as part of National Public Lands Day.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Cedar Breaks Visitors Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and bring good boots, gloves, a warm jacket, water and food.

National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort to give back to the lands where Americans play, learn, exercise and relax. In addition, all federal public lands and many state parks will waive entry fees that day.