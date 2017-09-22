Utah teenager Taylor Booth has been selected as a member of the United States team which will play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup soccer tournament Oct. 6-28 in India.

Booth played on the U.S. team that qualified for the U-17 World Cup by reaching the finals of the CONCACAF junior qualifying tournament staged earlier this year in Panama, where Booth was named "man of the match" in both games that he started.

The U.S. team will face tournament host India in its World Cup opener on Friday, Oct. 6. Booth, who just turned 16 years old in May, is the son of Kelli and Chad Booth of Eden, Utah. He is not only the lone Utahn chosen to play for the U-17 boys national team, but is also the only member of the squad who lives west of Texas.