I'm writing to express my utmost disappointment and disgust at Sen. Mike Lee's support of the Colorado baker who refused service to taxpaying customers based on their sexual orientation.

The practice of government licensing of businesses to do commerce in any community should inherently imply consent to serve all law-abiding customers unless specific restrictions are communicated and approved as part of the business licensing process.

If a business operator does not wish to serve people who are or aren't wearing shoes, shirts, wedding rings, undergarments, yarmulke, burkas or are born with different skin pigmentation, let alone outwardly displaying a specific sexual orientation, then that preference or restriction should be clearly communicated during the business licensing process and approved or denied and documented by the local governing authority.

That way, the actual oppressed minorities that some seem so blatantly disinterested in protecting can rely on local (not to mention accessible) leaders to determine whether or not they will condone or condemn such blatant discrimination in their communities.

Cris Jones

Salt Lake City