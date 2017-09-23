Why is rent soaring?

The main reason that citizens cannot find reasonable housing is the sheer numbers of people who are not in this country legally. If many of those people were deported, we would have lots of room and reasonable rents for those who belong here.

We cannot "build" our way out of the problem. The new units are high-priced, while the illegal immigrants continue to take the low-end housing.

We also cannot allow everyone that desires to come to this country do so. It is a nightmare enough with those who violate our laws. Whether or not the laws are enforced, they are still the laws.

Wayne Collins

Salt Lake City