Elizabeth Spencer's story about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is worth sending to our representatives and senators as they debate tax reform ("Congress should support the EITC," Sept. 18, 2017). To expand the EITC so young working people are not taxed into poverty is an excellent idea. If all our representatives and senators hear this story and our request to expand the EITC, it will be more likely to be a part of tax reform. Think of all the young people starting out in life that would be helped. Isn't that worth five minutes of our time?

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington