Why is it that the left and our college students are so afraid of hearing what conservatives have to say? They toss around expletives and ugly labels and try to suppress the free exchange of ideas. Isn't that what a university education is supposed to be all about? These violent protesters are the real fascists who are trying through violence and intimidation to suppress any ideas that contradict their own.

If they have better ideas, then share them, but let everyone listen and join in respectful dialogue. If our universities give in to these threats and the violence that often accompanies them, sometimes by paid thugs, they are encouraging the further ugliness of the public conversation.

Evelyn Scott

Draper