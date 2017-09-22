SALT LAKE CITY — A man suspected of being the "Double Hat Bandit," who police say went on a nationwide bank robbing spree — including in Utah, has been arrested in Indiana.

Shayne Carson, 54, of New Mexico, was arrested Thursday by the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force without incident in the parking lot of a motel in Whiteland, Indiana, according to the FBI.

Carson faces federal charges in Salt Lake City of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery.

Police dubbed the man the Double Hat Bandit for allegedly wearing two hats — a knit hat on top of a ball cap — during his robberies.

His cross-country bank robbing spree began Dec. 19 at U.S. Bank inside Smith's, 4065 S. Redwood, according to court documents. He is suspected of committing two more robberies a week later in West Jordan.

On Jan. 3, police say Carson robbed a bank in Spokane, Washington. From there, he robbed three banks in Oregon before returning to Utah to rob a bank in Salt Lake City on June 21, charging documents state. Police say he continued to rob banks around the West, in Denver, Portland, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho, in June and July.

"According to the complaint, he is also a suspect in 13 other bank robberies throughout Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho from Dec. 19, 2016, and July 22, 2017," according to the FBI.

He is also suspected of committing bank robberies in Iowa and Ohio.

In August, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the Double Hat Bandit

Law enforcers anticipate that Carson will be extradited from Indiana back to Utah to face charges.