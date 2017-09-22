Guests took the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City by "Stormprooper" this week for Salt Lake Comic Con, which takes place from Sept. 21-23.

Here are some photos from the event captured by Deseret News photographers on Thursday.

Cosplayers and attendees at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

A security guard in the kids area at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

William Young poses with Darth Vaderin the kids area at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Maxwell Ogzewalla racing at the kids area at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Charlotte Satterthwaite getting her face painted in the kids area at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Lightsaber Cotton Candy at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

A tea party in the kids area at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Lego building at the kids area at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Adrian Paz reacts to the reveal of his wheelchair costume during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. The "Jurassic Park"-themed costume resembles a rugged jungle cart being pulled by a harnessed raptor. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Heidi Mason, of West Jordan, reacts to seeing some of her favorite characters during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Benjamin Lee-Roche writes orders for wizard school during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Janice Frankum, who flew from Reno, Nevada, to attend Salt Lake Comic Con with her cousins, center, poses with Salt Lake police officers Will Cottner and Nate Swensen in front of the TARDIS during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Ellissdee, of Kamas, is pictured during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Charles Frasier as The Joker steals a kiss from Rebecca Christiansen as Harley Quinn during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Kerry Rosenberg, of Enoch, Utah, dressed as Captain Obvious during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Theo Parry-Mclarty is in amazement at he looks toys while Atticus Bennett points out what he wants at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

The End of the Line sign at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Adrian Paz reacts to the reveal of his wheelchair costume during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

David Sanders plays a new board game called Masters of Mutanite during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Sarah Lilly, with her four sleeping children Stockton, Tate, Brinly and Maximus takes a seat during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Paige Shutes, left, her father, Brent, and brother, Taybin, attend Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Lisa Litton tries on a tiara during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Matt Eschbach, from North Ogden, points out bucket list items in a booth during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

The Ops Ninjas Drew Eggelston, Jeremy Barton and Corey Sorensen repair the Silver Surfer during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Lance Larson is Mjolnir Bowling in the kids area at Comic Con in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Baba the Cat is pictured during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Adam Fondren, Deseret News

Adrian Paz's wheelchair costume is seen during Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. The "Jurassic Park"-themed costume resembles a rugged jungle cart being pulled by a harnessed raptor. Adam Fondren, Deseret News