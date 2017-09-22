BYU head baseball coach Mike Littlewood announced Friday that assistant coach Trent Pratt has been promoted to associate head baseball coach. Pratt is in his sixth year on the Cougar coaching staff.

In his new role, Pratt continues as the BYU hitting coach, oversees the catchers and takes the lead in lining up the Cougars’ schedule each year. Pratt is also the BYU first base coach and calls pitches during games.

“Trent carries a heavy load in our program and has many important responsibilities,” Littlewood said. “The new title he has been given accurately describes his role on our coaching staff. He is a great baseball coach with (a) tremendous passion for the game.”

Last season, Pratt helped the Cougars gain a berth in the NCAA Regional at Stanford, winning their second-consecutive West Coast Conference tri-championship in the regular season and their first-ever WCC Tournament title for the automatic berth in the NCAA postseason. Under Pratt’s tutelage in 2017, BYU finished seventh nationally in batting average (.317), first in sacrifice flies (40), sixth in scoring (8.1 runs), eighth in hits (696) and 10th in slugging percentage (.491).

This coming season, Pratt has scheduled a three-game series for BYU with the Auburn Tigers, on March 2-3, in Alabama. Pratt played baseball at Auburn for two seasons after transferring from Arizona State. He was a two-year starter behind the plate for the Tigers and was named All-Southeastern Conference as a senior in 2002. He later graduated from Dixie State.

Pratt was drafted three times in the annual Major League Baseball Draft, by the Philadelphia Phillies (12th round in 2002), Arizona Diamondbacks (34th round, 2001) and Texas Rangers (38th round, 1999). He eventually played four seasons of professional baseball as a catcher.

Pratt prepped at Tooele High School, where he was a four-year letter winner in baseball and basketball. He was a member of the 1997 USA Baseball Junior National Team, and as a senior in 1998, Pratt was a TPX/Collegiate Baseball High School All-American and the USA Today Utah Player of the Year.

Before coming to BYU in 2012, Pratt spent the previous five seasons at Dixie State College in a similar role. He and his wife Darice have three daughters and three sons.

