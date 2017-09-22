Just across the street from Lucky’s Casino on Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas is a bookstore I visit whenever I’m passing through.

It’s a Spanish-language Christian bookstore manned by Santos Sosa from El Salvador. Last Tuesday, I went by at 8 p.m. He was still there. I don’t know; maybe he was expecting me.

There’s a lot of light in Las Vegas. But Santos has made it his mission to bring a better quality of light to town. He’s been at it now for 17 years.

“It’s odd,” he tells me, “with immigration and everything, we have more Christians in America, but fewer materials.”

That's why Sosa goes the extra mile — or thousand miles — to get the materials.

Do you want a little rhythm with your worship music? He has a selection of 21 different tambourines.

Need a Bible? He has hundreds.

Need a Christian music CD? He has thousands.

I doubt any Christian bookstore in Bogota or Buenos Aires can match his selection.

“What makes me happy is when someone comes in and says, ‘I need a book that will help me with my kids,’ or 'I need a book that will help me fix my marriage.’ I see this store as a ministry, not just a business.”

When he started, Sosa had to work nights at a casino to keep the store afloat. But now, thanks to repeat customers and word of mouth, he’s able to work full time at the store and support his wife and two children.

While there, I buy what I always buy: some hand-sewn miniature books from Peru that are better made than most modern hardback bestsellers.

Last time through, I picked up a poster. He has more posters than … well, you already get the picture.

The name of his store is Shalom.

This time I ask him about that.

Don’t some people think it’s a Jewish bookstore, I ask?

Yes, he says.

Have you thought about changing the name?

Yes.

Why don’t you?

He pauses a moment.

Because I like it, he says.

Recently one of the last English-language Christian bookstores in the area was forced to close, so Sosa has tried to step up to help. He now has a fine selection of Bibles in English, with more English items sure to follow.

Through the years he's learned to be grateful for the good things God sends his way and to turn to God when trouble brews.

Right now, things are looking up for Santos Sosa and Shalom.

“You should become a minister,” I say as I leave.

“God has to call you to that, and he hasn’t called,” Sosa says. “Besides,” he says, “I have plenty to do here.”

With luck — or perhaps something even stronger — Sosa will be shedding a “better kind of light” on Las Vegas for years to come.