American politics today is like a blue-collar thief and a white-collar thief taking shots at each other. Unfortunately, Americans are lightheaded enough to take sides in this debate.

Democrats and Republicans are both in the wrong. Both sides are stealing history from the people. Both are stealing the American dream from the people. Both are stealing the Constitution from the people.

History shows a way out of the mess, so each side works hard to keep the past out of the picture. The American dream has become a burden, so both work hard to force Americans to forget their dreams. The Constitution made American goodness, technology and military strength happen and made everyone a winner. In order to have winners and losers today, the Constitution must be buried deep in the dead-letter file.

The agencies that report on or support all this — big media, big culture, big corporations and big government — want the debate to stay right where it is. Why? Because they can rush in and pick away at the new loot that hits the ground when one thief pulls ahead of the other.

Robert Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross