The children who fall into the DACA program should, by all means, be permitted to stay here. They were uprooted from their birth country and "literally smuggled" into this country without any understanding.

Having them educated in American schools wasn't really that big of a financial drain on our school system. In fact, that was about the most sensible, most profitable, "accidentally developed foreign appropriation program." Of course, our politicians are not smart enough to see this.

They should throw out all those who came illegally into this country as grown-ups and committed crimes and are now incarcerated. The taxpayer is sick and tired of supporting them any longer in our "hotel-style" prisons.

Jared Looser

Salt Lake City