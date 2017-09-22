Federal government statistics show that about every three hours in the U.S., a vehicle or person is hit by a train. In the last 10 years in Utah, there have been 129 crashes between motor vehicles and trains, resulting in 25 fatalities and 42 injuries.

To raise awareness of the need for caution near tracks and trains, the first U.S. Rail Safety Week will take place this year from Sept. 24-30. U.S. Rail Safety Week is spearheaded by Operation Lifesaver, Inc., the national rail safety education nonprofit, working in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation, law enforcement agencies and many other organizations.

While vehicle-train collisions in the U.S. have dropped by 83 percent in the last four decades, there are still more than 2,000 vehicle-train collisions annually across the U.S., and last year saw more than 900 injuries and fatalities to people walking, playing or taking photos on train tracks. These incidents are devastating to families, communities and train crew members — and they are often preventable.

Making the right decisions near railroad tracks can truly be the difference between life and death, today — and every day.

Terri Fontaine

Salt Lake City