I finished reading the newspaper the other day and it was filled with murders, child abuse, criticisms, bashing the president, speeding car accidents, shootings, disasters, fires and floods. All these are tragedies. But by far the worst (in my opinion) was sex abuse by a doctor.

Parents take their child to a doctor and expect that the doctor, after his years and years of training, practice and caring for patients, will care for their child, protect them and help them be healthy. I can't begin to say how despicable it would be to find that he was not only not taking care of their precious child, or children, but abusing them with "treatment" that may affect them negatively for the rest of their lives.

Child pornography is so evil to the innocent children who are too young to defend themselves, but also may be damaging for them, their siblings, their parents and families, their friends, and can and does lead to depression and suicidal behavior. We need someone to step up and say "abolish pornography in all its forms" and then do it.

Sonia Baczuk

Ogden