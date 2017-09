In the Deseret News article "Sen. Mike Lee battles for religious freedom in courts, on Senate floor,” Sept. 7, it confuses bigotry for religion. Bigotry is not religion.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee unfortunately took it upon himself to use our taxpayer money to fight for free bigotry — not free religion — in the case of a business refusing service to LGBT people. Would you similarly call this freedom of religion if the business refused service to LDS people?

Orly Alter

Salt Lake City