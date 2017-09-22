Fresh off a third-place finish at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic with a school-record 28-over-par 880, the Utah Valley University women's golf team continues its fall season on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25-26, at the ORU Shootout, presented by Mark Allen Auto Group in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The tournament will be contested at Tulsa's Meadowbrook Country Club and will feature 54 holes of action. The Shootout will tee off on Monday and Tuesday with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. MT, and the field will play 36 holes of competition on Monday and a final 18 on Tuesday. Live scoring will be available online by visiting BirdieFire.

A full field of 17 teams will take part in the two-day event. Besides the host Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Wolverines, Arkansas State, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UT Arlington, UTEP, Wichita State, McLennan CC and Oklahoma Christian will participate.

Not only did the Wolverines record a 54-hole program record at Hobble Creek, but UVU also set the 18-hole school record with a final round 4-over-par 288, as well as a 36-hole record of 24-over 592 after the tournament's first two rounds.

Juniors Ana Raga and Carly Dehlin led the way for the Wolverines at Hobble Creek by each posting top-10 finishes. Raga paced the team by placing sixth overall with a program record 1-over-par 214 (73-71-70), while Dehlin finished right behind her in seventh place with a 3-over-par 216 (76-69-71). Raga's 1-under-par 70 and Dehlin's 2-under 69 were both career bests for the pair of UVU golfers.

Sophomore Kaylee Shimizu and true freshman Keila Baladad too played well for the Wolverines at Hobble Creek by tying for 24th and 29th places, respectively. Shimizu posted a 13-over 226 (77-74-75), while Baladad put up a 16-over 229 (75-82-72). Sophomore Justine Lauer rounded out UVU's field of five at the event by tying for 48th place with a 22-over 235 (75-79-81).

Raga, Dehlin, Shimizu, freshman Bailey Henley and Lauer will make up UVU's lineup for the ORU Shootout.

Last season, Utah Valley posted a ninth-place finish out of 17 teams at the ORU Shootout with a 78-over-par 930. Raga led the way for the Wolverines by placing eighth overall with a 12-over 225 (76-75-74).

Following Monday and Tuesday's event, the Wolverines will head to Palm Desert, California, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, for the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate. The 54-hole tournament will be contested at The Classic Club.

cJames Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.