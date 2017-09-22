ST. GEORGE — Republic Services Inc., a nonhazardous solid waste and recycling firm, has given the Washington County Landfill a World Class Landfill designation.

The internal program recognizes company landfills that display operational excellence and environmental compliance beyond state, local and federal regulations.

The Washington County Landfill is the first to be recognized among 190 landfills across the country. To achieve the designation, a landfill must receive a 95 percent or higher rating for two consecutive years.

Landfills are evaluated and rated in several categories including environmental and safety compliance, operational and maintenance excellence, planning and training, public image and employee engagement.

The landfill serves more than 55,000 local households, and more than 1,000 commercial and industrial customers throughout the county.