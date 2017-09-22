SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is inviting high school and elementary students from Utah’s 2nd Congressional District to participate in the third annual Congressional App Challenge.

Students are invited to create and submit original apps by Nov. 1. The contest is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and be given congressional recognition for their achievements. Their apps will be featured in a display at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

According to a statement from Stewart’s office in Washington, D.C., the challenge was created because Congress recognized that science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on those fronts.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit CongressionalAppChallenge.us.