LEHI — Skyridge swept Wasatch 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 to run its record to 3-0 in Region 8 volleyball action Thursday night.

Wasatch came to play and pushed Skyridge to the limit, though the Wasps didn't take a set. But in the end, Skyridge was steady in the clutch, especially in the first and third games, to earn the sweep.

Led by the hitting of Tori Dorius and Jen Lythgoe, Wasatch had a chance to win the first set leading 24-23. However, Skyridge won the next two points before the Wasps tied it up one more time at 25-25.

But Skyridge's Kenadee Christensen had a kill to put the Falcons up 26-25, and a tough serve by sophomore Naiomi Pulu took Wasatch completely out of system resulting in an error and the first game went to Skyridge.

The second set was close, for the most part, as the teams exchanged leads. But once the score was tied at 16-16, Skyridge went on a 6-0 run. A Wasp timeout when the Falcons led 21-16 didn't derail the Falcons. Wasatch managed just one more point and Skyridge closed out the game 25-17.

The third set followed the first set and was close start to finish. There were several lead changes, but Skyridge went ahead 21-20. At that point, Wasatch used a timeout, but the Falcons kept focused and went on to close out the set 25-22 to gain the hard-fought sweep.

One key for Skyridge in its league games thus far is overall team play. The Falcons spread out the offense among several hitters. Kaitlin Standifird and Brinley Watkins had six kills, Christensen and Emilee Rupp had five while Sherstin Pond and Pulu had four each.

Standifird added 18 assists, while Cici Hauver had 15 assists in the Falcon two-setter system. Both Standifird and Hauver had nine digs, though the team leader was Reagan Calton with 19.

Alice Ellsworth led Skyridge with four aces, including two in the final stages of the third set to help the Falcons nail down the victory.

Skyridge volleyball coach Deanna Meyer was pleased with her team's ability to make the plays in the clutch moments of the match.

"When we needed it, we kicked it in," said Meyer.

Meyer also was pleased with the play of Pond, who returned after missing several games because of an ankle injury.

"Sherstin came in and gave us a lift," Meyer related. "Though she had some errors hitting, she also had some good hits and really made a terrific save near the bleachers. She was definitely a spark for us."

Another aspect that pleased Meyer was getting the middle blockers involved in the offense.

"We have emphasized in practice getting the middles involved and it's nice to see the players execute that in the games," Meyer added.

Skyridge will host Timpanogos Tuesday while Wasatch entertains Springville also on Tuesday.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep writer. He was also the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006 and in 2006 Preece was named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Looking for more coverage of your team? Join our high school sports contributor group at DeseretConnect.com.