SALT LAKE CITY — Dick Van Dyke fans at Salt Lake Comic Con were saddened Sept. 20 by the news that the renowned actor had canceled his scheduled panel and photo ops at the convention and would only be able to sign autographs.

“The good news is that Dick Van Dyke came into the beautiful place called Salt Lake City and changed his mind,” read a Sept. 22 press release.

Van Dyke will be giving his panel after all Sept. 22 at 11 a.m in the Salt Palace Convention Center Grand Ballroom.

“I’m a 91-year-old man and I’ve always been a very good sprinter,” Van Dyke said in preparation for visiting the event, according to the former announcement. “Although I feel much younger, I just don’t have the stamina it requires to endure the marathon.”

Salt Lake Comic Con has given those who purchased photo ops with Van Dyke the option to swap them for an autograph from Van Dyke or different photo op, or to initiate a refund, according to the original release.