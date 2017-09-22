North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, made an unprecedented statement on Thursday, calling President Donald Trump “a frightened dog” and a “gangster fond of playing with fire,” according to NBC News.

Kim’s comments come just days after Trump issued a warning to North Korea in a threatening speech at the U.N. General Assembly. In an aggressive speech, Trump said he may be forced to “destroy” North Korea, referring to the country’s leader as “Rocket Man.”

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself, and his whole regime." - President Trump #UN #Trump #UNGA pic.twitter.com/sV3eBqSZYd — Drew Liquerman 🇺🇸 (@DrewLiquerman) September 19, 2017

Kim responded Thursday with a statement that warned Trump for what could lay ahead for him.

"Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors," Kim said. "A frightened dog barks louder."

He also referred to Trump as a “dotard.”

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," Kim said.

What is a dotard?: Multiple article across the internet have worked to define the word, since search traffic for it climbed insanely high, according to Meriam Webster.

📈 Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for 'dotard' are high as a kite. https://t.co/HztPoLSjXi — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 21, 2017

The archane term, which originates from the 14th century, originally meant “imbecile,” according to Merriam-Webster.

NPR South Korean journalist Jihye Lee explained it this way:

The Korean original statement said "늙다리 미치광이," which means old beast lunatic -- which was translated into "dotard." https://t.co/2uQ0Xsxe2X — Jihye Lee 이지혜 (@TheJihyeLee) September 21, 2017

Merriam-Webster also shared a deeper look into the word, saying it means someone who is in their state of “dotage,” which means "a state or period of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness.”

Dotard, which derives from the Middle English word “doten,” originally meant imbecile.

Similarly, Oxford defines it as: “An old person, especially one who has become weak or senile.”

The word has been used several times in history. It appeared in “The Canterbury Tales,” by Chaucer, as well as “The Merchant of Venice” and “King Lear” from William Shakespeare, The Washington Post reported.

J.R.R. Tolkien also used the term in his literature and to insult Andrew Jackson, according to The Washington Post.

The term has lost popularity since the 1800s, though. But, as one Associated Press reported pointed out, those in North Korea are “using very old Korean-English dictionaries,” which explains the word’s usage.

BTW I had to look up the taunt ‘dotard.’ I’ve been inside #KCNA’s newsroom. They’re using very old Korean-English dictionaries. — Jean H. Lee (@newsjean) September 22, 2017

But, according to the Associated Press, the translation included the word “neukdari,” which can mean a “dotard” or “aged (old) person.”

And since the word “michigwangi” — meaning a crazy or mad person — proceeds it, “more accurate translation might have been a ‘crazy old man’ or an ‘old lunatic,’” according to the Associated Press.