Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 22.

BYU starts selling caffeinated drinks

It’s happening.

BYU announced Thursday that it will begin selling caffeinated soft drinks on its campus for the first time in 60 years, according to the Deseret News.

Students across campus bought new caffeinated Coke drinks on Wednesday.

The decision went viral across the internet, with locals sharing social media jokes about the decision.

“Caffeinated soda will be available for BYU sporting events, including football games at LaVell Edwards Stadium and basketball games at the Marriott Center,” according to the Deseret News.

Read more here.

Kearns students frustrated over gang warfare

Several Kearns residents packed the Kearns High School auditorium Thursday night to share their thoughts on the ongoing gang violence that’s disrupted the community, according to the Deseret News.

Two residents — Tami Lynn Woodard and Lloyd Everett Pace — were hit and killed in a documented drive-by shooting, police told the Deseret News, which ignited more outrage over the violence.

Residents lined up in the high school Thursday night to share their grievances about the gang fights.

"I want to ensure that my children are living in a safe environment where they can go outside and not worry when they leave me they’re going to get shot,” Christina Robles told Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Read more reactions at the Deseret News.

North Korea, Trump trade insults

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un called President Donald Trump "deranged" on Thursday in a statement, according to the BBC.

Kim said Trump and the U.S. would "pay dearly" for the speech the president gave at the U.N. earlier this week, in which Trump said the U.S. would "totally destroy" North Korea, the BBC reported.

The two leaders have had a war of words all summer.

Both Russia and China expressed concern over these comments.

"All relevant parties should exercise restraint instead of provoking each other," said Chinese foreign minister spokesman Lu Kang.

Hurricane Maria tracking over Turks and Caicos

Hurricane Maria hasn’t stopped gathering momentum for its hit on the Turks and Caicos, according to CNN.

The storm, which has winds of 125 mph, will continue Friday to unleash heavy rainfall and storm surges on the island nation.

Both the nation of Dominica and Puerto Rico are completely without power after the storm pummeled those areas this week.

The storm’s death toll has risen, with 14 dead in Dominica, and dozens more are missing.

“Over the coming days, the storm is forecast to pitch out over the open waters of the Atlantic traveling north, but it's unlikely to have much effect on the U.S.' eastern coast,” according to CNN.

Read more at CNN.

A better look at the total solar eclipse

The total eclipse may have passed, but Digg published a new high-definition video of the totality.

http://digg.com/video/total-eclipse-hi-def