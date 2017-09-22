It's going to take a little longer, still, because we're not returning that experienced forward line. But you can see it coming and it's exciting.

PROVO — Redeeming oneself during conference play isn't a luxury given to every BYU sports program, and is something the women's soccer team is very much looking forward to.

The Cougars have one more non-conference match, Friday night versus Utah Valley, before turning toward West Coast Conference play and an opportunity at an NCAA tournament bid. They will enter WCC play after enduring a tough non-conference schedule which has their record at 2-4-3, as opposed to the stellar 9-1-1 non-conference record achieved last season.

Granted this year's team was due for some growing pains. It's the type of thing that happens after the Cougars lost frontline talent such as Ashley Hatch, Michele Vasconcelos and Elena Madeiros, among others.

As could be imagined, most of the growing pains after come in the offensive efficiency department, with the Cougars scoring just three goals in their first six matches. The next three-game saw BYU get seven balls into the back of the net however, with the Cougar frontline showing signs of improvement.

“We’ve kind of been going through that process, but yes, scoring goals is what we want to do. It’s what everybody wants to do,” said BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood. “It’s something we’ve done particularly well the last few years, but now we have a group of young kids that’s trying to do the same thing.”

Rockwood pointed to players such as sophomore Elise Flake, senior Madie Lyons Mathews and freshman Cameron Tucker as forwards who have made notable strides along with experienced senior Nadia Gomes.

The strides made are due to several factors, with senior defender Taylor Isom noting what she considers the two most important.

“Being patient and just trusting in what the coaches are doing has been the biggest thing,” Isom said. “It’s going to take a little longer, still, because we’re not returning that experienced forward line. But you can see it coming and it’s exciting.”

Isom leads an experienced backline of defenders which includes returning starters Alyssa Jefferson and Stephanie Ney. Isom, as a senior leader has taken to her role, learning from how star defender Lindsi Lisonbee Cutshall helped her during her first season in 2012.

“I feel like I’m definitely trying to take these freshmen in a little, sort of like what Lindsi did for me when I was a freshman,” Isom said. “You try and show them the legacy that they now are a part of so they can continue it. It can be a scary thing for any freshman. I know I was nervous back when I was a freshman, so it’s a big thing letting them know how much we believe in them.”

Rockwood, who knows a thing or two after 22-plus years of coaching, is also helping the cause.

“She’s been encouraging us more than she ever has,” Isom said of Rockwood's approach. “It’s easy to get down when you’re a young team and still improving, but Jen has definitely recognized it and worked well with it. She’s an awesome coach and so great to play for because she absolutely knows what each of her teams need.”

The Cougars kick off WCC play with three straight home matches against San Diego, Saint Mary's and Pacific, something Rockwood feels can help continue the team's momentum, after getting through a tough early schedule.

“I think we’re very ready for it,” Rockwood said. “We’ve won two out of three now and we’ve scored seven goals in those last three games….We’ve played a really tough schedule and we’ve had to grind it out (and) fight it. It hasn’t been easy.”

Through it all Rockwood has noted good character within her players, who now have an opportunity to erase whatever difficulties encountered in non-conference play. Making the NCAA will now be more difficult, although the team understands nothing is over given the automatic bid granted to conference champions.

“I think there’s a resiliency. I think there’s a fight here that says they’re ready for conference play,” Rockwood said. “A lot of it, too, is that we know everything is in front of us. We’ll probably have to win the conference to go to the NCAA tournament, so that’s all available to us.”

