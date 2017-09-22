Defending West Coast Conference Champion BYU men’s golf opens the 2017-18 season on Friday, Sept. 22, at the William H. Tucker Invitational held at the UNM South Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Spencer Dunaway, Patrick Fishburn, Chad Hardy, Kelton Hirsch, Peter Kuest, CJ Lee and Rhett Rasmussen return to the 2017-18 roster. Austin Banz will also rejoin the squad after serving a two-year LDS mission to Brazil. BYU men’s golf adds one freshman to the lineup: Andrew Chin of Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 2016-17 WCC champion Cougars will appear in the William H. Tucker Invitational for the second-straight year on Sept. 22-23. BYU placed third at the tournament last year.

Teams will play 36 holes on Friday, Sept. 22, and finish tournament play with an additional 18 holes on Saturday, Sept. 23. The UNM South Golf Course will be playing 7,556 yards and par 72.

BYU men’s golf will play alongside 16 competing universities: host New Mexico, Arizona, California State Fullerton, Colorado, Colorado State, Denver, Louisiana Tech, UNLV, Nevada, New Mexico State, UT Arlington, UTEP, San Diego, San Diego State, Washington and Washington State.

Tee times begin Friday at 7:45 a.m. MT. Tournament play at the William H. Tucker Invitational can be followed live, as links to live scoring are provided on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.