Weber State volleyball started Big Sky Conference play with a four-set loss to Sacramento State on Thursday night.

“First off, what an incredible game,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “Both teams played extremely well, and I loved the way we competed. Lastly, I feel like we are finally learning how to bring the proper intensity, focus and effort to our games. This was the most consistent we have played all year long, and I am excited what this team is poised to do this year if we continue this progress. It’s not the outcome we were hoping for. It stings a lot, but we will use it to fuel us for Saturday and the rest of the season.”

The Wildcats started the first set with an early 4-0 run and later pushed their way to a 16-12 lead. Sac State came back with a 9-1 run that gave them a 21-17 lead. The Hornets capitalized on the momentum and took the first game, 25-21.

In the second set, the Wildcats jumped out to a 7-4 lead. With the help of two Sac State errors and a kill by Megan Gneiting and another by Aubrey Saunders, the Wildcats went on a 4-0 run that gave them a 15-10 lead. The Hornets answered with a 4-0 run of their own but couldn’t capture the lead as WSU maintained and pushed its lead to 23-19.

The second set was captured by the WIldcats with a kill by Saunders and a service ace by Gneiting for a score of 25-19. The two teams were tied at one set each going into the break.

A kill from Gneiting and second kill by Andrea Hale helped Weber State to a 4-0 start in the third set. WSU had a 16-13 lead, but Sac State managed to tie things up at 17-17, and then held the Wildcats as the Hornets pushed for a 19-17 lead. Sac State had a pair of errors that brought the score to an even 20-20. The Hornets finished things out with a 5-2 run for a third-set score of 25-22.

Weber State started out slow in the fourth set, trailing 10-3, but it made a late push with a 6-1 run that brought the score within two points. That momentum carried Weber State to a 7-1 run that gave it a 16-14 lead. The Hornets didn’t back down, though, and came up with a 5-1 run, and the ‘Cats then trailed 19-17.

The Wildcats put up valiant efforts to fight for the fourth-set win. Hannah Hill-DeYoung came up with two big kills, and Amanda Varley put up another one. Later to put off the Hornets’ victory, Gneiting hit another kill to bring the score to 24-23, but Sac State finished everything off with a kill. The Wildcats fell 25-23 in the fourth set and 3-1 in the overall match.

Weber State had four players earn double-digit kills with the leader being Varley, who had 17 from 50 attacks with seven errors for an even .200 percentage. Varley had a double-double as she also led the defensive efforts with 19 digs.

Hale came up with 11 kills, while Gnieting and Saunders each had 10. Ashlyn Power put up a career high of 47 assists, her third time this season with 40 or more assists.

Thamires Cavalcanti contributed 14 digs to the Wildcats defensive cause, and Saunders led the way with six blocks on the night.

WSU had 56 kills from 156 attacks with 17 errors for a .250 overall percentage. The ‘Cats had 70 digs and nine total blocks. The Hornets put up 65 digs from 168 attacks with 21 errors for a .262 percentage. Sac State had 75 digs and 10 total team blocks.

Weber State now drops to 2-11 overall on the season and 0-1 in Big Sky Conference play. The weekend action continues at Portland State at 8:00 p.m., on Saturday.