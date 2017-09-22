Dixie State’s men’s soccer team opened defense of its Pacific West Conference title with a 1-0 shutout result vs. Chaminade on Thursday night at Legend Solar Stadium. The victory was DSU’s 20th-straight regular-season win overall and 14th-consecutive conference result.

Dixie State’s (5-0-0, 1-0-0) defense led the way as the Trailblazers held Chaminade (1-2-0, 0-1-0 PacWest) to just one shot on goal and five total shot attempts in the match. The Silverswords’ lone shot on goal came on a Nick Kraus penalty kick chance four minutes into play, but DSU sophomore netminder Zach Nielson was up to the task as he made a diving stop to his right to keep CUH off the board.

The Trailblazers cashed in their first offensive set early in the 12th minute when Angel Estrada centered a ball to Jandir Porta, who tucked in the game’s lone goal into the left side of the net to give DSU the early advantage.

DSU had two dangerous scoring chances in the 34th minute when Mitch Wilkinson headed a point-blank shot off a Moises Medina cross, but CUH keeper Bernd Buescherhoff made the save to keep it a one-goal match. Medina followed that up with another chance 22 seconds later when he rocketed a shot toward the Silverswords’ goal, but the ball caromed off the right post.

Dixie State finished with 11 shots in the match, three on frame.

Dixie State continues its four-match homestand Saturday as the Trailblazers welcome PacWest newcomer Biola to Legend Solar Stadium at 12:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.