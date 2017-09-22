Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports looked at the storylines heading into the matchup between the Utah Utes and the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night, and six other writers gave their predictions on the game.

"(Tyler) Huntley brings a dual-threat presence to a Utah offense that's trying to pick up the tempo this year after hiring new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor from Eastern Washington," wrote Fornelli. "While Huntley threw for four touchdowns against San Jose State last week, this is still an offense working out the kinks as it adjusts to its new philosophy."

He then shifted his attention to the defensive side of the ball where he lays out the stats of how good the Utes have been through three games.

"The good news is Utah's defense is playing well enough to allow its offense time. Through three games, the Utah defense is allowing only 246 yards per game and 3.8 yards per play," Fornelli wrote. "It's also only given up four touchdowns on the season and been stingy in the red zone."

He then gave his prediction where he sees the Utes coming out on top in their Pac-12 opener.

"This is just a bad matchup for Arizona. It's a team that relies on its rushing attack going up against a team that has been excellent stopping the run to this point," Fornelli explained. "Opponents are rushing for 1.66 yards per carry against the Utes this season, which ranks best in the nation. Arizona will be a much tougher test, but I can't help but believe the Utes will get the better end of this one."

He wasn't the only CBS Sports writer who picked the Utes to come out on top as each of the other six picked Utah win.

Garett Bolles returns to practice

Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reported that former Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles is back at practice with the Denver Broncos.

"To the surprise of many, Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis and participated in early positional drills and some team drills with his left ankle heavily taped."

She then quoted head coach Vance Joseph on the situation, who said, "Obviously, the initial injury we thought was more serious, but he’s treated, and he’s getting better fast. He’s not there yet, so we’re not sure if he’s going to play on Sunday, but he’s getting better fast."

She also shared some video of Bolles doing drills.

Wow. Garett Bolles is at Broncos practice. pic.twitter.com/2amZ5MIP82 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2017

Former BYU basketball great Michael Smith's time as the Los Angeles Clippers color commentator appears to have come to an end after 19 seasons.