Editor's note: This story has been updated.

Over the years, we've observed the Twitter account Boney Fuller, and the creativity, popularity and strong reaction it has generated.

We chose the title "greatest hits" for a reason. While some of his tweets are goofy fun, some are biting. He doesn't shy away from controversy (see the tweets regarding Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak).

Some of Boney Fuller's targets, which can include BYU's teams and fans, appreciate his work. (See Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky's reaction to a recent tweet about him.) But not everyone will love his humor. That's why we're including a questionnaire below so that you can offer up your opinion.

Inside the madcap mind(s) of BYU-related Twitter account Boney Fuller

Voted Most Likely to Tell You That Your Princess is in Another Castle: @Klyles60. pic.twitter.com/3K27IAfaaE — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 14, 2017

When you hear a girl at the club ask what a Ray Guy trophy is. @mitchwish pic.twitter.com/05PT9VFE7D — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 8, 2017

Karl G. Maeser: great educator; terrible at pre-game speeches. pic.twitter.com/F3e0e1iTh6 — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 6, 2017

I didn't even know that was a thing. pic.twitter.com/heRLw78hz6 — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) December 15, 2016

Coach Bohl reports best signing class ever, credits new recruiting approach. #BeatWyoming pic.twitter.com/Trtgc9Fhy4 — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) December 13, 2016

One of these is Boise State Bronco @BrockBarr8 and one is just a regular old horse. The answer might surprise you! pic.twitter.com/jvxppaZ9YP — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 11, 2015

Former Ute Seni Fauonuku bringing life lessons learned from @Utah_Football into the workplace. #SeniHasTheMeats pic.twitter.com/mMUAO8Lc0U — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 9, 2016

.@LAYS I know a place where these bad boys will absolutely fly off the shelves. pic.twitter.com/mmT6vFJNJi — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) January 30, 2017

You may laugh at Boise's academics, but I'd like to see you parallel park this bad boy to get into grad school. #BYU pic.twitter.com/E0Cr2kEpug — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) August 12, 2015

Even Joe couldn't fumble this one pic.twitter.com/OmChR1HepJ — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) November 20, 2016

Voted Most Likely to Confusedly Run onto the Field When Fans Chant "Go Big Red": @DarlingtonZack. #BeatNebraska pic.twitter.com/lWflidTah2 — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) August 31, 2015

"THIS IS GOING TO HURT ME MORE THAN IT HURTS YOU BECAUSE DEEP DOWN I CARE ABOUT PLAYER SAFETY!" [throws right cross] pic.twitter.com/Fdb2bTB01X — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) January 7, 2016

Bruin @E_VanderdoesIV is basically a young Benjamin Franklin. #BeatUCLA pic.twitter.com/9qU5Qlnh0G — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 20, 2015

Voted Most Likely to Always Have a Great Wifi Signal: @braandontmc. #BeatUCLA pic.twitter.com/PSSlCZBaoP — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 12, 2016

Another reason for the hiatus: "Tyler Haws lack of gratitude after Cedric Martin saved him from sniper fire in 2012" pic.twitter.com/vTInPt1MQS — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) January 11, 2016

Tuni Kanuch gives the rope drill a shot on the first day of camp. #GoCougs @kanuch78 https://t.co/4YDewtU5PP — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) August 5, 2016

Voted Most Likely to tell Rich Rod "We Don't Make Mistakes, Just Happy Little Accidents.": @BbabyLeon3 #BeatArizona pic.twitter.com/zbOApZ30se — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) August 29, 2016

When you are trying to get your picture taken but you can't stop thinking about how they got Harambe @Fintonconnolly pic.twitter.com/FjLaDB9x7Y — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) August 29, 2016

Voted Most Likely to Serenade a Woman With a Lyre: @jamienunley4. #BeatArizona pic.twitter.com/jhO40otfXQ — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) August 30, 2016

Utah lineman @AsiataFive4 heard blondes have more fun, but he doesn't want to have too much fun. #BeatUtah pic.twitter.com/NKHonYJzgZ — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 9, 2016

With the game time finally released, West Virginia football fans begin their long trek to FedEx Field. pic.twitter.com/YgjELZv3Rk — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 13, 2016

Most Likely to Have Missed a Tackle Because he was Chasing a Butterfly: @KennyYounggg. #BeatUCLA pic.twitter.com/XeeLn3Wviu — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 19, 2015

I can't believe this is the 100% real official shirt of Mississippi State football. Wow. #HailState #BeatMSU pic.twitter.com/gQwr34uD3D — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) October 10, 2016