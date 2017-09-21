AMERICAN FORK — A 27-year-old man from Salt Lake County has been arrested in connection with the death of his stepfather.

Police believe Jace Zeeman assaulted 47-year-old Brandon Bourgeois of American Fork on Aug. 27, causing the deadly injuries.

Alcohol contributed to the violence as both men were intoxicated at the time, American Fork Police Sgt. Josh Christensen said.

Zeeman was booked into Utah County Jail Thursday for investigation of manslaughter.

When police responded to a report of assault at a home near 300 East and 400 North in American Fork roughly three weeks ago, they found Bourgeois unconscious and not breathing. Crews attempted to revive him and rushed him to a hospital, where his family decided to take him off of life support Sept. 1.

Bourgeois was a youth football coach, according to a memorial Facebook page.

"Obviously, it's a very tragic event. Our hearts go out to the family and community," Christensen said. He said officers conducted an extensive investigation and that Zeeman was Bourgeois' stepson, but declined to provide details.

Christensen said investigators don't believe Zeeman was a threat to anyone else in the weeks between the report of assault and the arrest.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, Christensen said.

Court records show Zeeman has a pending domestic violence case in South Jordan related to another report made Aug. 27. That's why he was at his parents' home later that day, Christensen said, adding he didn't have further details on whether the suspect was in custody earlier in the day.

A call and email to South Jordan police were not immediately returned late Thursday.

Zeeman has pleaded not guilty to the charges of domestic violence, damaging or interrupting a communication device when the other person was seeking emergency help, intoxication and criminal mischief.