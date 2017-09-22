Utah State women's tennis started its fall tournament schedule with a doubles victory on Thursday at the ITA Gold Event: Milwaukee Tennis Classic.

Sophomore Lucy Octave and newcomer Sasha Pisareva, a freshman from Kyiv, Ukraine, defeated the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee's Labina Petrovska and Loren Nelson, 8-0, in the first round of doubles play at the tournament.

Action resumes Friday for the Aggies as Octave and Pisareva will compete in both singles and doubles, while seniors Sabrina Demerath and Maggie O’Meara, junior Jenna Kane, sophomore Sophia Haleas and newcomer Rhoda Tanui, a sophomore from Bradenton, Florida, will compete in singles and doubles at the Idaho State Invite. Newcomer Alexandra Taylor, a freshman transfer from Arizona, will be partnering with Kane in doubles at the tournament.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.