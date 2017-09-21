SALT LAKE CITY — Time to get out your light saber: the 2017 Salt Lake Comic Con took up residence at the Salt Palace Convention Center Thursday, where it will reign as the One True Convention for the next three days through Saturday. Elijah Wood, Jodi Benson, John and Joan Cusack, Christopher Lloyd, Stephan Amell and many others will share behind-the-scenes secrets from your favorite TV shows and movies.

We cornered BB-8 and a Power Ranger as well as the Comic Con's two co-founders for a round of lightning questions. For the Comic Con's full schedule, click here.

Who: Puppeteer Brian Herring How you know him: As BB-8 from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and Silkard and Fish Vendor from "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" Where you can see him: Panel discussion, Friday, Sept. 22, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? Mormons.

If you could have any part in any film, what would it have been? I've already had it — BB-8 in "The Force Awakens."

If you were to collect anything from Utah, what would it be? Friends.

What is the movie you have rewatched the most times? "Raiders of the Lost Ark" or "Back to the Future."

What TV show are you binge-watching right now? "Gotham," season 3.

Would you rather have invisibility or super strength? Super strength.

Who was your first celebrity crush? Linda Carter.

Which would you want to take for a joyride: the Millennium Falcon, the Enterprise or Serenity? Millennium Falcon.

Who is your favorite Cusack: John or Joan? John.

Who: Voice actor Richard Horvitz How you know him: As the original Alpha 5 in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Power Rangers Zeo," and "Power Rangers Turbo," as well as Daggett in "The Angry Beavers" and Zim in "Invader Zim." Where you can see him: Panel: "Twisted Toonz," Saturday, Sept. 23rd, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Grand Ballroom

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? Taffy.

If you could have any part in any film, what would it have been? Speed Racer in the original "Speed Racer" show. I take it back! Michael Corleone in "The Godfather."

What is the movie you have rewatched the most times? "The Godfather," part one.

What TV show are you binge-watching right now? "Narcos."

Would you rather have invisibility or super strength? Super strength.

Who was your first celebrity crush? Barbara Feldon, Agent 99, "Get Smart."

What was your favorite childhood TV show? "Get Smart" and "Speed Racer," and "This is Tom Jones," from England and "The Flip Wilson Show." They are all equal for me — these are all old shows. Someone is going to read this and say, "He's really old."

What is your favorite movie quote? "I could have been a contender, Charlie, I coulda been somebody instead of a bum, which is what I am."

What do you need in your life to be happy? My family.

Who is your favorite Cusack: John or Joan? Joan.

Who: Dan Farr How you know him: As the founder of Salt Lake Comic Con. Where you can see him: At the Salt Palace, enjoying Salt Lake Comic Con.

If you were to collect anything from Utah, what would it be? Fossils.

What is the movie you have rewatched the most times? "Open Range." I've watched all the Star Wars a million times, and even if I wasn't watching a Star Wars, it would be on in the house. "Return of the Jedi" has been on our TV probably a thousand times.

What TV show are you binge-watching right now? I just got through with the "Defenders." They just rolled "The Punisher" trailer yesterday and we have here Jon Bernthal, so that's fun.

Who was your first celebrity crush? Farrah Fawcett.

What was your favorite childhood TV show? "Buck Rogers."

Which would you want to take for a joyride: the Millennium Falcon, the Enterprise or Serenity? Millennium Falcon.

Who is your favorite Cusack: John or Joan? I like them both, they are both a lot of fun. I don't know that I can choose one on that — I like them both equally.

What makes Salt Lake Comic Con different from other comic cons? There are some wonderful comic cons out there and we all learn from each other, but the fans here are truly unmatched. They are so great to the celebrities when they come in. I hear that compliment all the time, they all say how great our fans are. The event is what it is because the fans are so great.

Who: Bryan Brandenburg How you know him: As the CEO and co-founder of Salt Lake Comic Con Where you can see him: At the Salt Palace, enjoying Comic Con.

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? Salt Lake Comic Con.

If you could have any part in any film, what would it have been? Luke Skywalker.

If you were to collect anything from Utah, what would it be? More friends.

What is the movie you have rewatched the most times? "Star Wars: Ep. IV — A New Hope."

What TV show are you binge-watching right now? "The Defenders," and I've also recently watched "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones" — I love all of the Marvel series.

Who was your first celebrity crush? Raquel Welch.

What was your favorite childhood TV show? "Gilligan's Island."

Who is your favorite Disney princess? Ariel, and she's here this weekend.

Would you rather have invisibility or super strength? Invisibility.

Which would you want to take for a joyride: the Millennium Falcon, the Enterprise or Serenity? Millennium Falcon, without a doubt.

Who is your favorite Cusack: John or Joan? John — "Say Anything."

What makes Salt Lake Comic Con different from other comic cons? The heart that is formed by all of the fans.

Who is your favorite Doctor Who? I'm excited about the 13th … it's about time.

What do you need to be happy? All I need is love.