Kyaden Stout gives a high-five to West Jordan police officer Colton Gordon after Gordon read “Just My Size,” which is about car seat safety, at the Salt Lake County Library’s West Jordan Branch on Thursday. This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, and certified safety technicians are offering free car seat inspections statewide, further providing parents and caregivers an opportunity to better understand which car seat is appropriate for their children and how to install it correctly. Visit clickit.utah.gov for a list of events throughout the state or to find a car seat inspection station near you.

