SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Comic Con is in full swing, and celebrities are swarming the Beehive State. But if rubbing shoulders with Christopher Lloyd of "Back to the Future" isn't your thing, you can travel to the past and celebrate the Viking era, or attend any number of concerts Utah has to offer this weekend.

Salt Lake Comic Con

What do Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke and Val Kilmer have in common — besides being Hollywood stars, that is? If you guessed gracing the Beehive State with their presence, then you guessed right. The actors will all be making an appearance this weekend at Salt Lake Comic Con. Other celebrities in attendance include the creator of the DeLorean time machine himself, Doc Brown, er, Christopher Lloyd, and “Gilmore Girls” stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sean Gunn, who have also garnered attention for their roles in “This is Us” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” respectively. Come hobnob with the stars Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, $35-$250, $5 for children ages 2-8 with purchase of adult pass, limited quantities available (saltlakecomiccon.com).

Utah Symphony performs Saint-Saens and Dvorak

If you can’t wait until the Salute to Youth concert on Sept. 26 to hear some live, classical music, you might consider attending the Utah Symphony’s performances of composer Saint-Saens’ Symphony No. 2 and Dvorak’s “Cello Concerto,” performed by cellist Harriet Krijgh, who is from the Netherlands. The concerts will be conducted by Thierry Fischer and take place Sept. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. at Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$83 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Alex Boye

Alex Boye has been popping up in the news lately, most recently because of the new music video for his song “Celebrate.”

Utahns will get a chance to hear Boye this weekend, as the singer has teamed up with Mascot Miracles Foundation to put on a benefit concert at Utah Valley University. The foundation is a “nonprofit organization that helps children who have serious illness through professional, college and corporate mascots,” according to its website. You can hear Boye on Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., UCCU Center, UVU, Provo, $10-$15 (uccucenter.com).

Norse Fest

The exhibit “Vikings: Beyond the Legend” has been on display at the Natural History Museum of Utah since the end of May, but that doesn’t have to be the only way to celebrate the Viking age. In fact, the NHMU has made sure that it isn’t the only way.

This weekend, the museum will be celebrating all things Norse, from food to music to art. The Norse Fest will provide a glimpse into Nordic culture, with a variety of Norse artists including dancers, weavers and blacksmiths. Those in attendance will also have the chance to research their Viking roots with researchers from the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Library, and hear lectures from Norse historians and experts. Oh, did you know that you’ll also have the chance to create your own Viking shield? Those interested can get immersed in the Viking era on Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., NHMU, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and youths ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu).

Salute to Youth

This week, lovers of classical music are in for a treat. Come hear 10 young musicians, that range in age from 11-18, showcase their practice, talents and passion for music with the Utah Symphony at the 58th annual Salute to Youth concert on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. at Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $12 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org).

