MUSIC/DANCE

“Elfwyn’s Saga,” Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Browning Center, WSU, Ogden, $12-$15 (weberstatetickets.com)

“Samarpanam: A Sublime Offering,” Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

BYU Dance in Concert, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 23, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $9-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Fischer Conducts Saint-Saens and Dvorak,” Sept. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$83 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Michelle Swenson, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Paramore, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., UCCU Center, UVU, Provo, $45-$55 (uccucenter.com)

Utah Metropolitan Ballet, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Performing Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $12 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Utah Philharmonia, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Hall, U., $12.50 for general, free for U. students with ID, $6.50 for other students, U. staff and seniors (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

The Brocks with New Shack, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Velour, 135 N. University Ave., Provo, $10 (velourlive.com)

“Thriller,” Sept. 22-Oct. 8, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $28-$40 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

RDT’s Dance All Day, Sept. 23, 9 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$90 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Piano Workshop, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-noon, Piano Gallery, 5270 Freeway Park Drive, Ogden, free (801-779-9700 or musicmotivation.com)

Music Garage Grand Opening, Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Music Garage, 1192 Wilmington Ave., free (801-577-2263 or musicgarage.org)

Alex Boye, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., UCCU Center, UVU, Provo, $10-$15 (uccucenter.com)

“Scott Plays Scott Joplin,” Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 Spring Lane, Holladay, freewill offering accepted (404-583-5461)

Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $27.50-$45 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Chamber Orchestra Ogden, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $8 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

JJ Grey and Mofro with The Magpie Salute, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $29.50-$75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

David Archuleta, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $55-$225 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Tony Holiday and The Velvetones, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Music Garage, 1192 Wilmington Ave., free (801-577-2263 or musicgarage.org)

“Salute to Youth,” Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Scorpions with Megadeth, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $35-$90 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

BYU Instrumental Showcase, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $7 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Roomful of Teeth, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Hall, U., $25 for general, $5 for U. students with ID (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $50-$125 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

BYU Jazz Showcase, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $7 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

The Dover Quartet, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., $30 for general, $10 for students with ID (801-561-3999 or cmsofslc.org)

Atlas Genius with Flor, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $20 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

Hot House West, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Jazz Spotlight, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Hall, U., free (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Parallax, Sept. 28-30, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$40 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Roomful of Teeth, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $22-$40 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Junius with Black Mare and MGR, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $12-$15 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

GETTING OUT

Salt Lake Comic Con, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 23, 101 a.m.-7 p.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, $35-$250, $5 for children ages 2-8 with purchase of adult pass, limited quantities available (saltlakecomiccon.com)

Doctors Without Borders interactive exhibit: “Forced From Home,” Sept. 22-24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Library Plaza, 210 E. 400 South, free (212-400-3424 or forcedfromhome.com)

Utah Show, Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton, free (801-362-6045 or utahquiltguild.org)

“Discover Earth: Our Changing Planet,” Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

Escalante Canyons Art Festival and Everett Ruess Days, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, times and locations vary, Escalante, prices vary (escalantecanyonsartfestival.org)

Harvest Festival, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, free (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Norse Fest, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and youths ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Dog Days in the Gardens, Sept. 25-30, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under and members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Turtles Live Action Parody,” Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $10-$50 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

STEM Career Fair, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shepherd Union, Weber State University, Ogden, free, bring resume (801-626-6393 or weber.edu/careerservices)

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment 10th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser, Sept. 27, 6:30-10 p.m., Cactus and Tropicals, 2735 S. 2000 East, $35 (uphe.org)

“Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes,” Sept. 28-29, 7 p.m.; Sept. 30, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $20-$75 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Ion,” Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $18 for general, $9 for students (culturalcelebration.org)

“Pocket Monsters: The Musical,” Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; Sept. 23, 2 p.m., Improv Broadway, 496 N. 900 East, Provo, $5-$8 (improvbroadway.com)

“God’s Favorite,” Wasatch Theatre Company, Sept. 22-Oct. 8, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Next to Normal,” Sept. 22-30, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, $17 for students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Ion,” Sept. 25, 5 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $9-$12 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Awake and Sing,” Sept. 26-30, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, 2 p.m., Caine Lyric Theatre, 28 W. Center, Logan, $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and youths ages 6-17, $8 for USU staff, free for USU students with ID, children under age 6 not admitted (cca.usu.edu/theatre)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” Sept. 22-23, 7 p.m.; Sept. 23, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Always ... Patsy Cline,” Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $14-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Pillow Talk,” Sept. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 22, 4 p.m.; Sept. 23, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, $22-$24 for adults, $16-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Steel Pier,” Sept. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 23-24, 2 p.m., Marriott Center for Dance, U., $18 for general, $15 for U. faculty and staff, and military, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under age 4 not admitted (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

“MacBeth,” Sept. 22-23, 8 p.m., Castle Amphitheater, 1300 E. Center, Provo, $10-$25 (801-344-4400 or smithstix.com)

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” through Sept. 30, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$49, contains strong language, according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Noises Off,” through Oct. 7, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Heart of Robin Hood,” through Oct. 14, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“How to Fight Loneliness,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 14, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains adult themes and explicit language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Surely Goodness and Mercy,” through Oct. 15, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Newsies,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Mamma Mia,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Tavern,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some sexual and scatological humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Wicked-er,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Forever Plaid,” through Nov. 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $35-$39 for adults, $16-$18 for youths in grades K-12, children under five not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Ryan Hamilton, Sept. 28-30, times vary, Wiseguys Comedy Club, The Gateway, 194 S. 400 West, $20 (801-532-5233 or wiseguyscomedy.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“2-Headed Shark Attack,” Sept. 28, 10:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $5-$10 (cinemark.com)

“Angels and Demons,” Sept. 28, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Dying in Vein,” Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Flipped,” Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“From Here to Eternity,” Sept. 25 and 27, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50-$9 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Hockney,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, U., free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Lost and Found,” Sept. 30, 1 and 3 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (slcolibrary.org)

“The Majestic,” Sept. 23, 3 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Moonstruck,” Sept. 27, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

“Mulan,” Sept. 22-28, times vary, select AMC Theatres, $5.99-$7.49 (amctheatres.com)

“Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind,” Sept. 24, 12:55 p.m.; Sept. 25, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12.50 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $6-$12 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Safety Last,” Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft, 3331 Edison Street, $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Steve McQueen: American Icon,” Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Cinemark 16, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Temple Grandin,” Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Unforgiven,” Sept. 26, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“Wall Street,” Sept. 24 and 27, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6-$8 (megaplextheatres.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Wendy Terrien, author of “The League of Governors,” Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; McKelle George, author of “Speak Easy, Speak Love,” Sept. 23, 7 p.m.; Emily R. King, author of “The Fire Queen,” Sept. 26, 7 p.m.; and Ben Hatke, author of “Mighty Jack and the Goblin King,” Sept. 28, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, Mark Sundeen, author of “The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today’s America,” Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Mark Sundeen, author of “The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today’s America,” Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Dustin Hansen, author of “Microsaurs: Tiny-Raptor Pack Attack,” Sept. 26, 7 p.m.; and J. Scott Savage, author of “Embers of Destruction,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Gregory A. Prince, author of “Science vs. Dogma: Biology Challenges the LDS Paradigm,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Chad Morris and Shelly Brown, authors of “Mustaches for Maddie,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Rob Carney, author of “88 Maps,” and Robert Terashima, author of “Issei and Other Poems,” Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.; and Scott Abbott, author of “Standing as Metaphor,” Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

“Read Local: Joe Totten and Michael Gills,” Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Finch Lane Gallery, 54 Finch Lane, free (slcpl.org)

“Read Out Loud,” Sept. 24, 10 a.m., Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South and Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, free (slcolibrary.org/specialevents)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

USU Extension Food Sense class, Sept. 26, 9-10 a.m., Department of Workforce Services, 720 S. 200 East, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University, 255 S. 700 East, St. George, “Beneath the Surface,” by Alex Chamberlain, lecture and event Sept. 22, 6 p.m., $8-$10 (435-652-7800)

Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 North, Logan, Fall Salon by various artists, opening reception Sept. 22, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 22-Jan. 2, 2018 (435-753-0333)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, art by Kathy Puzey, opening reception Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.; on display Sept. 22-Dec. 2 (801-621-7595)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Builders,” by Laura Erekson Atkinson and “Microscopic Sovereign,” by Natalie Kaye Stallings, opening reception Sept. 23, 4 p.m.; on display Sept. 23-Nov. 3 (801-524-8200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art by Naomi Marine and Matt Kruback, through Nov. 10 (801-245-7270)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Art2Go,” by various artists and “Of Stone and Substance,” by E. Clark Marshall, through Oct. 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Reprise,” by Cary Griffiths, through Oct. 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “A Land Further North: Images from Iceland,” by Logan Matthew Sorenson, through Oct. 26 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Love Letter to Italy,” by Eileen Vestal, through Oct. 21 (801-594-8651)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, “Works on Paper,” by various artists, through Dec. 1 (801-589-8143)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by Brian Kershisnik, through Oct. 18 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Flowing Imagination and Changes,” by Ryan Rue Allen, through Sept. 30 (801-594-8632)

The Gateway, 18 N. Rio Grande St., “Before I Die,” by Candy Chang, through September (801-456-0000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Ellen Baker, through Oct. 17 (801-666-8968)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Celebrating Phyllis Horne,” through Dec. 23 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Shared Artifacts,” by Andrea Henkels Heidinger, through Sept. 29 (801-594-8680)

Michael Berry Gallery, 163 E. 300 South, “art by Willamarie Huelskamp, through Oct. 14 (801-521-0243)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Oscar da Silva, through Sept. 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “March,” by Jann Haworth, through Oct. 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Heather Barron, Gerald Purdy and John Telford, through Oct. 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, photography by Tom Horton, through Oct. 8 (801-585-0556)

Redman Gallery, 1240 E. 2100 South, art by Anastasia Dukhannina, through Oct. 31 (801-201-2270)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, art by DesignArts Utah, through Oct. 20 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, art by Mansa Adams, through Sept. 24; “Things Lost to Time,” The City Library’s Special Collections, through Sept. 30; and “Children’s Expression through Paintings,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 13 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., winners of the Skate Deck Challenge, through Oct. 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, art by Utah Native Americans, through Oct. 12 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Safe and Sound,” by Spy Hop, through Sept. 23; “Shrinking Room,” by Jason Manley, through Oct. 21; “Al Ahad: The Hijab Project,” by local Muslim women, through Nov. 18; “whereABOUTS,” by Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony Garcia, through Dec. 9; and “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias and the ACME Lab teach at UMFA, through Jan. 28, 2019; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Angie Player, through Sept. 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Robert Ford and Deann Rex-Free, through Sept. 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Utah Plein Air exhibition, through Nov. 11 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, 500 Campus Drive, Provo, “No Dull Days,” photography by J. Alfred Myer, through Sept. 23 (801-422-8287)

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre Gallery, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, art by Ann Pineda, through Oct. 28 (801-295-3618)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, art by Alice Hiatte, through Sept. 30 (435-673-4206)

Eccles Community Art Center, 2850 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, art by Doug Braithwaite and Yevgeniy Zolotsev, through Sept. 30 (801-392-6935)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Washed Up,” by Alejandro Duran; “Sustenance and Time,” by Jane Lindsay and inmates at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center; and “Blue Desert: Toward Antarctica,” by Geoff Pingree, through Sept. 29 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro, through Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Aspens at Bear Lake,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through November (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “A Mountain Autumn,” by Thomas Horton, through Nov. 27 (801-615-5600)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstatic Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, through Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through Nov. 4 (435-879-2254)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Legacy of Love: The Thread that Binds Us,” by Eletra Casadei, through Nov. 11 (435-586-5432)

Thunderbird Foundation Gallery, Maynard Dixon property, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, art by Louis Escobedo, through Oct. 31 (435-648-2653)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, beginning Photoshop, for adults and high school students, Mondays, Sept. 25-Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $60 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, plein air painting workshop for adults, Sept. 22-23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; “Be Still My Beaded Heart” workshop, Sept. 22, 9 a.m.; “Wake and Draw the Figure” for adults, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; “Ceramics Surfacing and Storytelling” for adults, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; a beaded mosaic and metal bound journal workshop, Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; “Twilight Sketch and Draw,” Sept. 26, 5:30-8 p.m.; and “Night Figure Sketch,” Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m. (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Preschool Music Time, Sept. 22, 9:30 a.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $1 per child (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Fall into Fishing,” Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., South Jordan Fish Ponds, 11200 S. River Front Parkway, South Jordan, free (801-466-4357 or galecenter.org)

"Let's Flamingle," Sept. 23, 1-4:30 p.m, Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students, military and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12 (tracyaviary.org)

Superhero Week, through Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“On Track to Reading,” Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m., Treehouse Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, $4 for children ages 1-5 (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

“Mommy and Me,” Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, free (801-466-4357 or galecenter.org)

“Turtles Live Action Parody,” Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $10-$50 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Wild Wednesdays: Mammal Mania,” Sept. 27, 3:45 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Boy Scout Merit Badge Class: Mammal Study, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per scout, leaders free (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes,” Sept. 28-29, 7 p.m.; Sept. 30, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $20-$75 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

“Shakespeare Festival for Kids and Adults with Short Attention Spans,” through Sept. 30, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $7-$15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“From Here to There” and “It’s a Nano Word,” traveling exhibits, through September, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

SkyCycle, through October, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

LIBRARIES

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, “Jack and the Beanstalk” puppet show, Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; and Taylor’s Traveling Troupe, Sept.. 30, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, face painting, Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m.; petting zoo, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.; “Jack and the Beanstalk” puppet show, Sept. 29, 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.; and Drumbus, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Improv 101” for teens, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Career Talks: Crochet” for teens, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.; Mystery Box,” Sept. 27, 4 p.m.; and Loteria cards, Sept. 28, 4 p.m.; (801-594-8632)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, BYU Young Company: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Sept. 26, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “College and Me,” for teens and adults, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.; and read to a dog, Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, print making craft, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m.; and steampunk jewelry for teens, Sept. 29, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, read to a dog, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, “Jack and the Beanstalk” puppet show, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Branch Library, 280 W. 500 North, Code and Go Robot Mouse, Sept. 27, 3:30 p.m.; and a free screening of “Cars,” Sept. 29, 1 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “College and Me” for teens and adults, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 W. Concord St., magnetic slime, Sept. 28, 4:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, laser tag for teens, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m.; Luna Lobos Dog Sledding, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.; and a free mock SAT exam for teens, Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Downtown Dine O’Round will continue through Oct. 1. Diners can sample two-item lunches for $5 or $10 or three-item dinners for $15, $25 or $35 at a variety of restaurants in downtown Salt Lake City through Oct. 1. Diners need to ask for the Dine O’Round menu from a participating restaurant. Sample menus and a list of locations is available at dineoround.com.

The Habit Burger Grill, with locations along the Wasatch Front and in St. George, has partnered with No Kid Hungry with a goal of raising $400,000 to help end childhood hunger in America, according to a news release. The Habit will collect donations for No Kid Hungry by offering guests who donate $2 or more a certificate for a free Charburger with cheese that will be good on a return visit through the end of September. Last year, The Habit contributed over $400,000 to No Kid Hungry, according to the news release. The restaurant is also celebrating its annual Hatch Chili Festival with the release of three new menu items. The Hatch chili burgers include grilled Hatch and pepper jack Charburger, the grilled Hatch and golden chicken salad and the grilled Hatch and pepper jack chicken sandwich. The items will be available through Oct. 3. Visit habitburger.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual Whole Pie To-Go Sale. Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 30 varieties of Marie Callender’s pies for $8.99, according to a news release. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information including a list of pies.

Escalante Canyons Art Festival, Everett Ruess Days, will host a Plein Air Painting Competition Sept. 22-27. Canvas stamping at the Escalante Community Center will be Sept. 22-24, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., and Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-noon. Painting entries must be submitted Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Escalante Community Center, 100 N. 100 West, Escalante. For more information, call 435-616-1075 or visit escalantecanyonsartfestival.org for more details and a list of events.

Utah Arts Festival, 230 S. 500 West, has issued a call for entries to participate in the annual holiday show. Entires are being accepted through Sept. 25, according to a news release. All mediums will be accepted, including drawing, ceramics, jewelry, painting, photography, printmaking, mixed mediums, sculpture and textile. The holiday show will be Nov. 17-Dec 15. Visit uaf.org or call 801-322-2428 for more details.

The Utah New Works Theatre Project is accepting 10-minute plays for the “New Works Ten” festival that will be Nov. 15-18 in Provo. Submissions are due Sept. 22. Participants wishing to submit a script must be a legal residents of Utah or a full-time student at a Utah school, according to organizers. Plays may not have been previously produced or published. Utah New Works Theatre Project is also accepting applications for directors. Prior experience is not necessary, and a directing workshop will be offered to individuals selected to be directors. The application deadline to direct is also Sept. 22. Up to 14 plays will be chosen for the festival with up to six semi-finalists selected for a staged reading and the selected finalists will have a fully staged production. The “New Works Ten” festival will be Nov. 15-18 at the Mercury Theater and Event Center in Provo. For more details, visit utahnewworkstheatreproject.org.

