In response to the letter “Gun Deaths” (Sept. 12), I am writing to suggest a matter of far greater concern and magnitude.

In harmony with the reasoning for, “requiring a universal background check for all gun sales,” because of “30,000 deaths annually,” might we consider having a law “requiring a universal background check for all” potential mothers and the doctors who will assist them in the deliberate abortion killing of helpless living babies?

If 30,000 gun deaths annually are worthy of background checks prior to a gun sale, surely 50 million to 60 million baby killings since Roe v. Wade deserve the outcry and legislative action to protect the delivery of the purest, most innocent and vulnerable of all of heaven’s creations?

And what happened to the baby’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”?

Surely this “line of reasoning is baffling,” when gun deaths, as destructive as they are, take precedence over the deliberate and “breathtaking” abortions of our little ones.

When humans think the inhumane killings of 50 million to 60 million babies are acceptable and “insignificant,” we are in a world of trouble. To pit human life “against” abortion “rights is so out of sync with common decency that it defies further comment.”

Daniel Loewen

Centerville