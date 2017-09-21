In today's world where people's lives are dependent on good and accurate credit reporting, would it not be prudent that Equifax be suspended from all considerations for credit validation for the next five years? Also all 143 million or more whose credit history was compromised should be given a free credit monitoring service with a guarantee that, if breached, an auto payout be given by Equifax of a minimum $1 million immediately plus any provable damages in addition.

It’s not that Equifax had the breach that bothers many Americans, it's the fact that it kept it covered up, in some cases as early as April of 2017. The breach is minor compared to the delay in reporting. The breach allowed the information to be spread, sold or used by the perpetrator. Equifax is more guilty as it spent valuable time and risked the credit lives of at least 143 million people. That is the real crime here.

By its negligence, it prevented people from limiting or preventing damages. Equifax should loose all credibility as a credit report service and should be ready to pay those who experience breaches for a minimum of five years. It doesn't care that its lack of action can cost people their businesses, homes, cars and even jobs. It doesn't care about those it victimized by its delay but rather cares more about protecting its liability.

Perhaps it is time the United States leadership steps up and has a greater interest in its own citizens than spending millions on an investigation into Russian involvement into an election that won’t change anyway — a foolish use of taxpayer funds in my opinion. Let's concentrate on what can help those victimized by Equifax.

Ryan Cashin

Hurricane