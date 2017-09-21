I have supported Senator Hatch ever since I heard him speak as a freshman senator in the old high school in Gunnison, Utah, in the 1970s. But I do feel it is time for a change. There is a new elephant in the room and his name starts with an R. I can only contemplate the good he can do for Utah with his political savvy and his awesome name recognition. As a reward, I have a wonderful little saying for you, Senator Hatch: May your troubles all be small one and the cares that infest your day silently steal away. Well done thou good and faithful servant. Sit on the back porch with that wonderful wife and sip some cold lemonade while you watch those incredibly colorful Utah sunsets.

Earl Elmont

Pleasant Grove