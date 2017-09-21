We’ve heard from the opinion leaders, those movers and shakers of our society, the smartest guys in the room. I define them as Fortune 1000 CEOs, newspaper editors, presidents and faculty at universities, clergy leaders, mayors and members of Congress.

We’ve been treated to a week of articles from these leaders, decrying Trump’s overtures against the DACA young adults.

In the streets, their concern translates to protests that run the gamut from med students in lab coats standing in solidarity with their DACA colleagues to young people blocking streets and yelling into megaphones, “I’m illegal and I’m not going anywhere!”

Who are they talking to? Trump has said he wants something done to help the "Dreamers" and has been in talks with top Democrat Chuck Schumer.

If you take a deep breath and carefully examine the remarks of AG Jeff Sessions, his message is that Obama’s actions do not have the force of law and Congress needs to pass something. Sessions is not calling for their deportation.

Even Rush Limbaugh opines that it is an opportunity to legalize these young adults and work in some horse-trading for wall funding.

I can understand young people failing to understand it, but there is no excuse for the elites to attack Trump on this issue. The president has exercised restraint in allowing DACA to continue in his administration for six months and allow another six for Congress to do their job.

DACA is deficient in constitutionality and lacks permanence. It was an election-year stopgap program. Ironically, amnesty for young adults is granted almost daily through other means, yet we hear nothing about that.

I can only conclude that this ado is about noise, not substance.

Sam McKinney

Mapleton