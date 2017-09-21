SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of using his cellphone to take a picture under a woman's dress on an airplane was arrested this week, according to police.

Kevin Earl Mills, 35, of Layton, was arrested Monday for investigation of voyeurism by electronic equipment.

Mills was sitting on a plane about to take off from the Salt Lake City International Airport to Spokane, Washington, when he used his cellphone "to take a photo/video under the female's dress (and) then deleted it," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Before Mills could delete the photo, however, the woman's boyfriend saw what had happened and confronted Mills, airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said. Airport police were contacted and escorted Mills off the plane before it took off, she said.

If Mills had taken a voyeuristic picture while the flight was in the air, the Federal Bureau of Investigations would have been called, she said.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office was screening the case Thursday.