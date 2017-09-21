SALT LAKE CITY — Three Rocky Mountain Power workers helped pull a man out of a burning home on Wednesday morning, probably saving the man’s life, police said.

“I’d have to say this is probably one of the most intense things I’ve ever witnessed or been a part of,” Rod Nicholes said.

Nicholes, his co-worker Blake Bleazard, and one more Rocky Mountain Power employee were doing some work near 3400 Mile High about 11 a.m. Wednesday when they heard shouting nearby.

“He said, ‘This house is on fire,’ and so we both, both me and Blake, ran over there,” Nicholes said.

They found a burning house filling with smoke.

“You could see a little bit coming out, but it was a whole lot as soon as we opened the door,” Bleazard said of the smoke. “It was just pouring out.”

They knew they didn’t have a lot of time.

“I seen his feet through the sliding glass door, so I got a metal chair and broke the glass and grabbed his feet, and we pulled him out,” Bleazard said.

They said the victim was in bad shape. A third Rocky Mountain Power employee was on the phone with dispatch, who said they should start chest compressions.

Nicholes, who said he gets annual first-aid training as part of his job, performed CPR once he and Bleazard got the man out of the burning home.

Nicholes said helping the man was an obvious decision.

“With the training we get, I just kind of went into action,” he said.

They worked on the man for several minutes until help arrived. Police said the 89-year-old man was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. Firefighters got the flames out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there were no signs of suspicious activity, police said.

Then, for this group of electrical workers turned first responders, there was just one thing left to do.

“Go back to work,” Bleazard said.

“We still had our job to do,” Nicholes said with a chuckle.