LOGAN — A recent survey says most Utah State University students feel safe on campus, but 1 in 10 women say they have experienced unwanted sexual contact.

University administrators released a report Wednesday highlighting the results of an April campus climate survey. Forty-five percent of the student body responded.

Among the students who experienced assault, 90 percent say their attacker was an acquaintance — typically a fellow student — but only 5 percent filed a formal report with the school.

The majority of survey participants indicated they were unaware of how to file a complaint with the university's Title IX office, which oversees investigations into sexual assault and compliance with a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in higher education.