CAMP WILLIAMS, Salt Lake County — The Utah National Guard will conduct a live-fire artillery exercise at Camp Williams Monday through Wednesday.

Soldiers from the 640th Regional Training Institute will be participating in the exercise. Artillery fire will occur sporadically throughout the day, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. and ending around 6 p.m. each day.

Artillery exercises are not open to the public.

Those expected to be most affected by these include residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi.

For more information, call the Camp Williams hotline at 801-878-5421.