HERRIMAN — Smiles Change Lives will hold an open house Saturday, Sept. 30, with Dansie Orthodontics to qualify kids for braces through a nonprofit program.

Families with children between the ages of 7 and 21 who can’t afford braces are encouraged to attend the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon, at 11996 S. Anthem Park Blvd.

Participants should bring their child, 2016 tax return that lists the child as a dependent and $30 for the application fee.

Smiles Change Lives is a national nonprofit that works in association with local orthodontists to provide braces to children who otherwise couldn't afford them.

For more information, go to smileschangelives.org.