Brownie J Brown of the Lovell 1st Ward, Lovell Wyoming Stake, turned 100 on Sept. 7.

Maida Russell Moody of the St. George 10th Ward, St. George Utah Stake, turned 100 on Sept. 11.

Lowanda Hill Manning of the Burley 7th Ward, Burley Idaho West Stake, turned 100 on Sept. 14.

Elden LaRoy Ord of the Heritage Park Branch, Cedar Hill Utah Stake, turned 104 on Sept. 16.

Florine Wood Boes of the Bountiful House Branch, Bountiful Utah Stake, turned 100 on Sept. 17.

Christine Grover of the Springville 2nd Ward, Springville Utah South Stake, turned 103 on Sept. 17.

Della Bulkley of the Canyon Rim 1st Ward, Salt Lake Canyon Rim Stake, will turn 101 on Sept. 25.