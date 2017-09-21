Rodney Pearce and Norma Springer Sorensen were married 74 years ago, on Sept. 16, 1943, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Oakwood Hills Ward, Layton Utah Stake. They are the parents of five children and two foster children and have 28 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Paul Woods Flandro and Marian Bluhm Flandro were married 74 years ago, on Sept. 17, 1943, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Little Cottonwood 16th Ward, Salt Lake Little Cottonwood Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Jesse Gray and Charlotte L. Carver Williams were married 70 years ago, on Sept. 19, 1947, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Blackfoot 7th Ward, Blackfoot Idaho Stake. They are the parents of five children and have 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Paul and Greta Stevens were married 70 years ago, on Sept. 26, 1947, in Fillmore, Utah. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Fillmore 2nd Ward, Fillmore Utah Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 15 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.