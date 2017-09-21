Brigham Young University is no stranger to high praise, and this year is no exception. In the annual “Best Colleges” rankings released on Sept. 12 by the U.S. News, BYU was among top universities in many rankings.

This year, BYU received their highest ranking to date — No. 61 in overall ranking for national universities.

Some of the other highlights include BYU ranking No. 3 for the least amount of student debt, with only 26 percent of BYU students graduating with debt.

The school ranked No. 11 in the “Great Schools, Great Prices” category, which takes into account the academic quality and the cost of attendance.

U.S. News says, “The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal. Only schools in the top half of their U.S. News ranking categories are included because U.S. News considers the most significant values to be among colleges that perform well academically.”

For years, the BYU Marriott School of Business has been a top competitor in their undergraduate business programs, this year they came in at No. 31. The accounting program ranked No. 3 and the international business program ranked No. 16 and entrepreneurship ranked in at No. 29.

BYU also ranked No. 82 for the best undergraduate engineering programs and No. 75 in the high school counselor rankings.