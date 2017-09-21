SALT LAKE CITY — Numbers matter.

The new head of the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Utah division was in town earlier this week warning the public about the dangers of sexual exploitation and sexual predators.

Unbeknownst to Steve Cagen, however, was that the business cards he was passing out contained the number for a 24-hour sex talk line.

Cagen, who just recently became the special agent-in-charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Colorado, Utah, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, was in the Beehive State on Tuesday to join U.S. Attorney John Huber for a press conference. After it was over, Cagen passed out his new business cards to members of the media.

The number listed for his desk connects with his office in Colorado.

But when reporters attempted to call the "24-hour" line, they were greeted with a recording of a woman in a raspy voice saying, "Hi, sexy" with sultry music in the background. The woman continues by stating the caller has reached the "hottest fantasy line in North America" while offering "private erotic conversations."

When the Deseret News informed Cagen's office of the issue, a spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement called back to say they had done some research and found out some of the numbers on Cagen's business card were inadvertently transposed when they were printed.