The Utah basketball program's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued Thursday, as it received a commitment from 6-foot-10 California forward Riley Battin for its 2018 class.

Battin announced his commitment via Twitter at 1 p.m.

Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Utah! GO UTES🔴🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/WXcNH0Z62X — Riley Battin (@battin_riley) September 21, 2017

Beside his size, Battin's commitment is big for the Runnin' Utes given that he's considered one of the better big men on the West Coast. He chose Utah over five other programs from various parts of the country, including Pac-12 foe Colorado, Clemson, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Davidson.

The Runnin' Utes have now received commitments from five players since Aug. 31: Battin, JUCO guard Charles Jones II, California guards Naseem Gaskin and Devante Doutrive and Arizona small forward Timmy Allen.

Doutrive has joined the program but will redshirt this season, while the others will be joining in 2018.