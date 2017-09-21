Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 90 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

So as the season shifts to Week 6 beginning with Thursday's Timpview-Corner Canyon showdown, here’s a look back at some ridiculously awesome individual performances from Week 5.

Class 6A

Sione Molisi, East — Carried the ball just 13 times to ripped off 134 yards and four TDs to lead East to the easy 64-19 win over Taylorsville.

Bronson Barron, American Fork — Completed 30 of 42 passes for 401 yards and a whopping seven TDs to lead American Fork to the 56-20 lopsided win over Westlake.

Daisean Cash, Hunter — Picked apart Cyprus' defense in the 42-21 win by completing 28 of 40 passes for 427 yards and five TDs.

Trevor Hahn, Fremont — Led the defense in a 17-7 win over Davis by recording 10 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Class 5A

Tommy McGrath, Skyline — Completed 14 of 25 passes for 413 yards and five TDs in Skyline's convincing 42-28 win at Brighton.

Kade Moore, Lehi — Caught 13 passes for 279 yards and three TDs in Lehi's 51-33 win over Maple Mountain.

Bridger Booth, Bountiful — Booted three second-half field goals as Bountiful pulled away from Box Elder for the 22-7 win.

Kaleb Ashdown, Timpanogos — Recorded three tackles and snagged a pair of interceptions in the T-Wolves' 37-7 win over Uintah.

Class 4A

Brady Hall, Mountain Crest — Passed for 277 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 102 yards and another score in Mountain Crest's easy 38-20 win over Ridgeline.

Cooper Legas, Orem — Completed 15 of 20 passes for 227 yards and three TDs and then rushed for 101 yards in leading Orem past Provo, 35-6.

Irving Gastelum, Ogden — Grabbed seven passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ogden to the 42-35 win over Bonneville.

Class 3A

Carson Wheaton, Summit Academy — Recorded 12 tackles and two sacks to lead Summit Academy to the 28-0 shutout win over Manti.

Alex White, Juab — Caught four passes for 95 yards and two TDs to go along with his 80 rushing yards and a rushing score.

Jay Carrigan, Morgan — Returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown and added seven tackles to lead Morgan to a 35-15 win over Grantsville.

Class 2A

Dawson Dutson, Delta — Led the way defensively in Delta's 16-9 victory over Millard by grabbing four interceptions.

Tyce Raddon, Beaver — Carried the ball 14 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and then defensively recorded 13 tackles in Beaver's 40-14 win over San Juan.

Wade Woolstenhulme, North Summit — Complete 6 of 8 passes for 176 yards and four TDs in North Summit's 48-15 win over Gunnison.

Class 1A

Kade Lamborn, Duchesne — Recorded six tackles and grabbed an interception as Duchesne topped Kanab 7-0.

Wyatt Jessen, Altamont — Recorded a team-high 13 tackles and five tackles in leading Altamont to the 15-13 win over Monticello.

Bryson Barnes, Milford — Quarterback passes for 232 yards and two TDs and also ran for a score in leading the Tigers to the 21-7 win over Rich.